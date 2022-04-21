Highlights
- In the battleground state of Queensland, the two major party leaders Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese met after more than a week campaigning across the country.
- Issues like national security and border protection sparks heated exchange between the two leaders.
- 100 undecided Queensland voters who attend where asked for their assessment of who did better with Albanese getting 40% support, Morrison with 35% and 25% remains undecided.
Listen to the audio:
LISTEN TO
Key issues spark heat in leaders' debate
SBS Russian
21/04/202207:46
