Key issues spark heat in leaders' debate

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese faced each other in a debate

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese faced each other in a debate

Published 21 April 2022 at 11:18am
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by TJ Correa
Among the points of contention were border protection, an integrity commission, and the security pact signed by Solomon Islands and China.

Highlights
  • In the battleground state of Queensland, the two major party leaders Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese met after more than a week campaigning across the country.
  • Issues like national security and border protection sparks heated exchange between the two leaders.
  • 100 undecided Queensland voters who attend where asked for their assessment of who did better with Albanese getting 40% support, Morrison with 35% and 25% remains undecided.
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
Key issues spark heat in leaders' debate image

Key issues spark heat in leaders' debate

SBS Russian

21/04/202207:46


