Kiko Choir, 25 years of praise

Image: Kiko Choir with Honorary Philippine Consul Felix Pintado and previous Hon Philippine Consul Gigi Kalong (supplied by N Eran)
The Filipino choir at St Francis Church in Melbourne have been singing praises for 25 years. This coming Saturday 26 August they will be singing with the St Francis Youth Choir and Monash Choir to help raise funds for those who need shelter and have no where to go. Kiko Choir's Nino Eran tells us more
