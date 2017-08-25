SBS Filipino

Kiko Choir, 25 years of praise

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_738231.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 August 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 25 August 2017 at 4:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Filipino choir at St Francis Church in Melbourne have been singing praises for 25 years. This coming Saturday 26 August they will be singing with the St Francis Youth Choir and Monash Choir to help raise funds for those who need shelter and have no where to go. Kiko Choir's Nino Eran tells us more

Published 25 August 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 25 August 2017 at 4:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Kiko Choir  with Honorary Philippine Consul  Felix Pintado and previous Hon Philippine Consul Gigi Kalong (supplied by N Eran)





 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul