Kingdom Culture Company competes for Australia at the World Hip Hop International

Kingdom Culture Company

Kingdom Culture Company Source: Supplied by J. Laquian

Published 29 July 2018 at 11:49am, updated 29 July 2018 at 12:45pm
By Annalyn Violata
For the first time, mega dance crew Kingdom Culture Company will be representing Australia along with two other Australian dance crews at the World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2018 in the US on 3-11 August.

Over 4,000 of the world’s best dancers will come together for the World Hip Hop Dance Championship, an event true to the real values of hip hop culture. Crews and MegaCrews from over 50 countries will compete in this eight day event to capture the world title and international bragging rights while hip hop icons, artists and celebrities make appearances and perform.

Family vibe and the unconditional love are things that make Western Sydney's Kingdom Culture Company different from others. As one of the founding members Bia Navarro says, "the vibe that we bring to any location we are at, as well as the chemistry that we have with each team member and we like to call ourselves - family."

We speak with Bia Navarro and two other members - Joy Laquian and Primrose Halai - about KCC's inspiration and what they look forward to their international competition.

