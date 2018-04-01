Kombokan Street Defence

SBS Filipino

(L-R) Harley, Noel Royeca, Angelo Yannacaros Source: SBS

Published 1 April 2018 at 12:26pm, updated 1 April 2018 at 1:59pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Kombokan, an unstructured self defence art is founded by Filipino, Noel Royeca. "Kombokan" means kombat, boksing and tadyakan,which translates to combat, boxing and kicking. The art aims to teach individuals to be ready to defend oneself in times of unexpected danger. The principle of the art is founded on respect and humility.

