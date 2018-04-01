Kombokan Street Defence

(L-R) Harley, Noel Royeca, Angelo Yannacaros Source: SBS
Published 1 April 2018
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Kombokan, an unstructured self defence art is founded by Filipino, Noel Royeca. "Kombokan" means kombat, boksing and tadyakan,which translates to combat, boxing and kicking. The art aims to teach individuals to be ready to defend oneself in times of unexpected danger. The principle of the art is founded on respect and humility.
