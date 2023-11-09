New report finds world's oceans are in crisis

A new report has found the world's oceans are in crisis as extreme heat continues to threaten marine life with profound consequences.

KEY POINTS
  • The scientific community is calling for urgent government intervention ahead of what it says will be a challenging time for our oceans.
  • A group of Australian and international scientists found the amount of climate-change induced heat currently being absorbed by the world’s oceans is equivalent to boiling the Sydney Harbour every eight minutes.
  • Experts warn much of the worry for the summer ahead is quite rightly about the impact on the Great Barrier Reef with forecasts of unprecedented and 'off the charts' marine heat expected.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Krisis sa mga karagatan ng mundo

SBS Filipino

09/11/202305:16
