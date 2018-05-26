Krystel Diola: Telling stories of culture through music

"I used to sing, write my own song, play it on acoustic guitar... and then I just I realised it wasn't really for me, because I didn't really have the passion for it," adds the Behind The Front PR and Events company founder who is passionate about telling stories.





Being surrounded by amazing musicians who are incredible at what they do that she decided to push events curating specialised soul music events with local and international artists.





But despite seeing so much diversity in the local music scene, the musician/DJ continues that "we still have a long, long, long way to go, until mainstream accepts soul music and jazz music."





Proud of her Filipino roots and ecstatic with people's creativity with music and culture, she furthers that "I think people who want to express themselves on the side of the street are really important because they add to culture and culture is currency. Culture develops currency... it develops some kind of wealth in society and for that individual as an emerging artist to learn how to deal with hecklers, to learn how to deal with changing landscapes."





Her advice to people wanting to pursue music, "make sure that music is what you aim and want to do because it is a very every tough industry particularly our climate – we have a culture that is about to explode with creativity yet there are no venues, there is a particular sound that needs to be heard or being pushed to be heard."



