SBS Filipino

Kuwento ng Hanapbuhay: Being a travel agent is not about profit

SBS Filipino

Lyn Peralta Travel Agent

Lyn Peralta, Managing Director of Kreative Travel Source: LTolentino/SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 June 2018 at 12:17pm, updated 26 June 2018 at 4:37pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For today, we chat with Lyn Peralta from Creative Travels. Already a pro in the biz and 25 years as travel agent, she shares that her passion to help Filipinos in all their travel needs is what keeps her in the job.

Published 25 June 2018 at 12:17pm, updated 26 June 2018 at 4:37pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom