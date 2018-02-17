Kymberlee Street, after winning Miss Philippines Australia 2017

Watch full Facebook live video of today's program with Kymberlee Street:
Miss Philippines-Australia 2017 Kymberlee Street Source: SBS Filipino
Published 17 February 2018 at 1:27pm, updated 17 February 2018 at 3:24pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Four months after winning the Miss Philippines-Australia 2017 crown, what has kept Kymberlee Street busy? We catch up with her as she co-hosts with us today.
