Labor agrees to support government's tax-cut package

tax cut package

Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie during debate on the Government's income tax package plan Source: AAP

Published 5 July 2019 at 10:27am, updated 5 July 2019 at 10:32am
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Labor has conceded defeat on the Coalition's tax-cut plan, vowing to review stage three of the 158 billion-dollar plan at the next election.

Available in other languages
The bill has now passed through the Senate and will become law.

