Labor agrees to support government's tax-cut package

The bill has now passed through the Senate and will become law.
Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie during debate on the Government's income tax package plan Source: AAP
Published 5 July 2019 at 10:27am, updated 5 July 2019 at 10:32am
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Labor has conceded defeat on the Coalition's tax-cut plan, vowing to review stage three of the 158 billion-dollar plan at the next election.
