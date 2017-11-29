SBS Filipino

Labor and Nationals continue banks inquiry push

SBS Filipino

Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, November 27, 2017.

Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten listens to former employees of the banking and financial services sector during a meeting at Parliament House Canberra Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 November 2017 at 5:05pm, updated 29 November 2017 at 5:09pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Labor leader Bill Shorten says he is open to Turnbull government plans for a scheme to compensate past victims of financial scandals. But the Opposition leader is still pushing for a royal commission into the banking sector. The sector is in parliamentary sights this week with Nationals senator Barry O'Sullivan proposing legislation to set up a commission of inquiry.

Published 29 November 2017 at 5:05pm, updated 29 November 2017 at 5:09pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul