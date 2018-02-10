SBS Filipino

Labor backs Aboriginal flag atop Harbour Bridge full-time

SBS Filipino

Luke Foley, left, and Cheree Toka

Luke Foley, left, and Cheree Toka Source: AAP

Published 10 February 2018 at 11:54am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
New South Wales Opposition Leader Luke Foley wants the Aboriginal flag to fly permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The state's Labor Party is supporting an online campaign to fly the flag that has amassed tens of thousands of signatures.

