Labor backs Aboriginal flag atop Harbour Bridge full-time

The state's Labor Party is supporting an online campaign to fly the flag that has amassed tens of thousands of signatures.
Luke Foley, left, and Cheree Toka Source: AAP
Published 10 February 2018 at 11:54am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
New South Wales Opposition Leader Luke Foley wants the Aboriginal flag to fly permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
