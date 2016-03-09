SBS Filipino

Labor Calls for Insurance Industry Royal Commission

site_197_Filipino_478661.JPG

Published 9 March 2016 at 3:01pm
By Anita Clark
Source: SBS
The federal government says there will be a Senate inquiry into the Comm-Insure scandal and has confirmed the corporate watchdog, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), is also investigating. Image: CommInsure is the life-insurance arm of the Commonwealth Bank. (AAP)

But the opposition is calling for a Royal Commission into why dying policy-holders were denied insurance payouts.

 

 





