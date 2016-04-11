SBS Filipino

Labor, Coalition at Odds Over Bank Inquiry

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_485743.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 April 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By SBS Newsroom, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS, SBS News
Available in other languages

The federal opposition leader Bill Shorten has committed Labor to holding a Royal Commission into the banking and financial industry, if it takes office after the federal election. Image: Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten(AAP)

Published 11 April 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By SBS Newsroom, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS, SBS News
Available in other languages
But senior government members and the banking sector say an inquiry is not warranted and could undermine the stability banks provide to the Australian economy and investment.



 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January