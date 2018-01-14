Labor hails 'proof' Government's negative gearing claims were dishonest

Official documents released under freedom of information show the advice given to government on the opposition's policy contradicts the Treasurer's previous claims it would "smash" the housing market.
Real estate advertising in Canberra Source: AAP
Published 15 January 2018 at 10:41am, updated 15 January 2018 at 10:50am
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Federal Labor has slammed what it calls a cheap and dishonest scare campaign by the government on winding back negative gearing.
