Labor launches its election campaign in Perth

Labor launches its election campaign in Perth

앤소니 알바니지 차기 연방총리와 페니 웡 상원원대표 겸 외무장관 Source: AAP

Published 2 May 2022 at 1:37pm, updated 2 May 2022 at 3:01pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by TJ Correa, Edinel Magtibay
With the election just weeks away, Anthony Albanese addressed the party faithful at Labor's campaign launch in Perth

Highlights
  • Anthony Albanese has launched Labor's election campaign in Perth with promises to provide cheaper childcare and fix the aged care crisis, close the gender pay gap, and support manufacturing in Australia.
  • Greens leader Adam Bandt argues Labor's proposed Help to Buy program where the government buys out as much as 40 per cent of a new home's cost and up to 30 per cent for an existing house is too limited for buyers
  • Scott Morrison made promises to appeal to parents, vowing to help keep children safe while they use their digital devices
 

 

