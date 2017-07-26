Image: Bill Shorten ... wants fixed terms (AAP)
Labor makes new push for four-year, fixed terms
Published 26 July 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 4:25pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's federal parliament could soon sit for a fixed term of four years under a push by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. But the proposal is unlikely to progress any further without support from both major political parties, and the majority of the Australian public.
Published 26 July 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 4:25pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share