Labor makes new push for four-year, fixed terms

site_197_Filipino_722085.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 July 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 4:25pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's federal parliament could soon sit for a fixed term of four years under a push by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. But the proposal is unlikely to progress any further without support from both major political parties, and the majority of the Australian public.

Published 26 July 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 4:25pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
  Image: Bill Shorten ... wants fixed terms (AAP)

Share