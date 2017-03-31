Labor MP lashes out at One Nation senator's remarks on Muslims

The comments from One Nation's Malcolm Roberts came during a debate in the Senate over the Federal Government's proposal to change the Racial Discrimination Act.
Published 1 April 2017 at 8:21am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Source: SBS
Image: One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts (AAP)
