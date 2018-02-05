Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says a proposal to cap premiums shows Labor is the only party that has a "fair dinkum"* plan to deal with cost of living pressures.
Labor promises to cap increases in private health insurance premiums at two per cent, if elected
Source: AAP
Published 5 February 2018 at 4:03pm, updated 5 February 2018 at 4:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Labor is promising families they will save hundreds of dollars a year under its plan to stop price increases on private health insurance. Image: Opposition Leader Bill Shorten Vermont Hospital Melbourne (AAP)
Published 5 February 2018 at 4:03pm, updated 5 February 2018 at 4:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share