Labor promises to cap increases in private health insurance premiums at two per cent, if elected

The Leader of the Opposition, Bill Shorten

Published 5 February 2018 at 4:03pm, updated 5 February 2018 at 4:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Labor is promising families they will save hundreds of dollars a year under its plan to stop price increases on private health insurance. Image: Opposition Leader Bill Shorten Vermont Hospital Melbourne (AAP)

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says a proposal to cap premiums shows Labor is the only party that has a "fair dinkum"* plan to deal with cost of living pressures.

