SBS Filipino

Labor promises to prioritise Asian language-learning if it wins government

SBS Filipino

Students

Row of private high school students work on assignment in class. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 26 October 2018 at 4:57pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Labor party is promising to arrest the decline in the number of Australian students studying Asian languages if it wins the next election. One hundred new teaching scholarships would be offered as part of a promised 32 million-dollar funding boost.

Published 26 October 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 26 October 2018 at 4:57pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom