Labor promises to prioritise Asian language-learning if it wins government

Published 26 October 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 26 October 2018 at 4:57pm
By Greg Dyett
The Labor party is promising to arrest the decline in the number of Australian students studying Asian languages if it wins the next election. One hundred new teaching scholarships would be offered as part of a promised 32 million-dollar funding boost.
