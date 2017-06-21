SBS Filipino

Labor rejects Government's planned citizenship test

Published 21 June 2017
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The Federal Government is bracing for a fight with Labor over its proposed changes to citizenship laws after its calls for bipartisanship failed to draw the Opposition. The Labor party room has unanimously agreed to oppose the changes, meaning the fate of the bill now rests with independents on the Senate crossbench. The Opposition has criticised the changes as a massive government overreach that threatens to divide Australian society.

Image: Tony Burke ... says Labor will oppose new citizenship test (AAP)

