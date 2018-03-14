SBS Filipino

Labor tax plan riles up Government, shareholders group

speaking to the Chifley Research Centre in Sydney, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten speaking to the Chifley Research Centre in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 14 March 2018 at 3:55pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 4:04pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A new Labor proposal to reform the tax system has triggered criticism from the Turnbull Government and shareholder associations. The plan would result in some investors losing their rights to dividends on investments, but critics say self-funded retirees would be the hardest hit. Labor maintains the move would target wealthy investors who pay no tax and still get cash refunds.

