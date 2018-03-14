Labor tax plan riles up Government, shareholders group

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten speaking to the Chifley Research Centre in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 14 March 2018
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

A new Labor proposal to reform the tax system has triggered criticism from the Turnbull Government and shareholder associations. The plan would result in some investors losing their rights to dividends on investments, but critics say self-funded retirees would be the hardest hit. Labor maintains the move would target wealthy investors who pay no tax and still get cash refunds.
