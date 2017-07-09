The opposition claims Dr Gillespie's private business dealings have breached the Constitution -- but already the government has dismissed the allegations as a 'Labor stunt'.
Labor to launch High Court challenge to MP's election
Published 9 July 2017 at 11:26am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Labor says it's launching a High Court challenge to determine whether a Coalition frontbencher is eligible to sit in the parliament, in a move that could threaten the Turnbull Government's slim majority. Image: Assistant Minister for Health David Gillespie (AAP)
