Labor Urges Gov't Action on Tax Avoidance After 'Panama Papers"

The exterior of the Australian Government Taxation Office in Sydney on Monday, May 28, 2012. (AAP Image/April Fonti) NO ARCHIVING

The exterior of the Australian Government Taxation Office in Sydney on Monday, May 28, 2012. (AAP Image/April Fonti) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 7 April 2016 at 10:06am, updated 7 April 2016 at 1:43pm
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
The federal opposition is renewing calls for more government action on tax avoidance by multi-national companies and wealthy individuals. Image: AAP

It comes as the Taxation Office revealed its investigating hundreds of Australians over their financial dealings with a Panama-based law firm that helps clients establish companies in offshore tax havens.

 

 

 

