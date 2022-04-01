Labor vows to solve the 'crisis' in aged care in its budget reply

Highlights
- Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has announced 5-point plan that would invest $2-point-5 billion in funding to aged care in his budget reply speech.
- He's also promised cheaper childcare; plans to invest in renewable energy to combat climate change; and a commitment to wage growth.
- He revealed plans to invest in manufacturing in Australia so the country can be more self-reliant and pledged to provide more opportunities for training, and greater funding for infrastructure, such as roads, rail, ports and high-speed internet.
Oposisyon, nangako ng bilyong dolyar na pondo sa aged care sa inilabas na budget reply
