Labor vows to solve the 'crisis' in aged care in its budget reply

Published 1 April 2022 at 11:14am
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by TJ Correa
Federal Opposition also promised cheaper childcare, renewable energy investment and wage growth if Labor wins the upcoming election.

Highlights
  • Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has announced 5-point plan that would invest $2-point-5 billion in funding to aged care in his budget reply speech.
  • He's also promised cheaper childcare; plans to invest in renewable energy to combat climate change; and a commitment to wage growth.
  • He revealed plans to invest in manufacturing in Australia so the country can be more self-reliant and pledged to provide more opportunities for training, and greater funding for infrastructure, such as roads, rail, ports and high-speed internet.
Oposisyon, nangako ng bilyong dolyar na pondo sa aged care sa inilabas na budget reply

