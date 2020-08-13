SBS Filipino

Lack of community action, cause of COVID-19 deaths in aged care facilities

SBS Filipino

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

A resident is taken from the Epping Hardens Aged Care Home on July 29, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Source: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 August 2020 at 1:01pm, updated 13 August 2020 at 1:03pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Professor Joseph Ibrahim, the head of Monash University's Health Law and Ageing Research Unit, has told The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, aged care residents were dying prematurely because people had failed to act.

Published 13 August 2020 at 1:01pm, updated 13 August 2020 at 1:03pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • The commission heard more than 1,000 aged care workers in Australia have contracted coronavirus
  • Around 100 people were trying to return to Canberra by car when their permits were cancelled on Friday due to fears they could spread the virus through southern New South Wales
  • Tasmanian health officials have begun contact tracing after a man aged in his 60s became infected with coronavirus
He said residents made up more than 68 per cent of the nation's virus deaths, probably the second or third-highest rate of death in residential aged care in the world.

"The human misery and suffering must be acknowledged. This is the worst disaster that is unfolding before my eyes and this is the worse in my entire career. I did not think we would sink any lower, following the royal commission findings from last year and yet we have. In my opinion hundreds of residents are and will die prematurely because people have failed to act. There is apathy and a lack of urgency. There is an attitude of futility that led to a lack of action."

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom