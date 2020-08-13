Lack of community action, cause of COVID-19 deaths in aged care facilities

Highlights The commission heard more than 1,000 aged care workers in Australia have contracted coronavirus

Around 100 people were trying to return to Canberra by car when their permits were cancelled on Friday due to fears they could spread the virus through southern New South Wales

Tasmanian health officials have begun contact tracing after a man aged in his 60s became infected with coronavirus

He said residents made up more than 68 per cent of the nation's virus deaths, probably the second or third-highest rate of death in residential aged care in the world.





"The human misery and suffering must be acknowledged. This is the worst disaster that is unfolding before my eyes and this is the worse in my entire career. I did not think we would sink any lower, following the royal commission findings from last year and yet we have. In my opinion hundreds of residents are and will die prematurely because people have failed to act. There is apathy and a lack of urgency. There is an attitude of futility that led to a lack of action."















