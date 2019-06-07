Lack of knowledge adding to alarming food poisoning rates

The research also shows 70 per cent of Australians don’t know safe cooking temperature for foods that may be contaminated with salmonella Source: SBS
Published 7 June 2019 at 3:23pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 4:05pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new report says a lack of knowledge about how to safely prepare certain foods is leaving many Australians at risk of food poisoning. It's leading to renewed calls to better educate cooks, amateurs and professionals, about food-borne illnesses.
Published 7 June 2019 at 3:23pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 4:05pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share