SBS Filipino

Lack of knowledge adding to alarming food poisoning rates

SBS Filipino

file photo

The research also shows 70 per cent of Australians don’t know safe cooking temperature for foods that may be contaminated with salmonella Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 June 2019 at 3:23pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 4:05pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report says a lack of knowledge about how to safely prepare certain foods is leaving many Australians at risk of food poisoning. It's leading to renewed calls to better educate cooks, amateurs and professionals, about food-borne illnesses.

Published 7 June 2019 at 3:23pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 4:05pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom