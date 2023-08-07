Lakad: Filipino -Australian filmmaker's second Melbourne International Film Festival entry

caleb ribates lakad.JPG

'I was surprised when I got the email, I was at work and people were probably wondering what I was so excited about' Caleb Ribates on receiving his email confirmation that 'Lakad' (Walking) was among the featured films in the 2023 Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF). This is his second consecutive year to be part of the MIFF in 2022 'Anak' (Child) was his first entry to the MIFF. Credit: Caleb Ribates

For the second year in a row Filipino-Australian filmmaker, Caleb Ribates' work will be featured at the 2023 Melbourne International Film Festival.

Key Points
  • 'Anak' (Child) was Caleb Ribates' 2022 Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Entry
  • Caleb Ribates looks into the disconnect that second generation migrants experience growing up in Australia.
  • 'Lakad' (Walking) 7 & 18 August at the 2023 MIFF screening and via streaming from 18-27 August.
This year, Lakad (Walking) features the Filipino Australians' search for belonging or connectivity in a culture they have felt disconnected from as second-generation migrants.


'Lakad' (Walking) will also screen on 19 August in several regional theatres in Victoria (Geelong, Rosebud, Echuca, and Bright)

"Anak" is the story of a migrant child's search for identity

25/07/202210:51
