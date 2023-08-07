Lakad: Filipino -Australian filmmaker's second Melbourne International Film Festival entry

Key Points 'Anak' (Child) was Caleb Ribates' 2022 Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Entry

Caleb Ribates looks into the disconnect that second generation migrants experience growing up in Australia.

'Lakad' (Walking) 7 & 18 August at the 2023 MIFF screening and via streaming from 18-27 August.

This year, Lakad (Walking) features the Filipino Australians' search for belonging or connectivity in a culture they have felt disconnected from as second-generation migrants.







'Lakad' (Walking) will also screen on 19 August in several regional theatres in Victoria (Geelong, Rosebud, Echuca, and Bright)



