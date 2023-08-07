Lakad: Filipino -Australian filmmaker's second Melbourne International Film Festival entry

Key Points
- 'Anak' (Child) was Caleb Ribates' 2022 Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Entry
- Caleb Ribates looks into the disconnect that second generation migrants experience growing up in Australia.
- 'Lakad' (Walking) 7 & 18 August at the 2023 MIFF screening and via streaming from 18-27 August.
This year, Lakad (Walking) features the Filipino Australians' search for belonging or connectivity in a culture they have felt disconnected from as second-generation migrants.
'Lakad' (Walking) will also screen on 19 August in several regional theatres in Victoria (Geelong, Rosebud, Echuca, and Bright)
LISTEN TO
"Anak" is the story of a migrant child's search for identity
SBS Filipino
25/07/202210:51