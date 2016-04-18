SBS Filipino

Land Tax V. Stamp Duty

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_487267.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 April 2016 at 1:41pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A senior researcher at University of Sydney Business School, Dr Jamie Alcock, has proposed to replace stamp duty on property transactions with a broad-based land tax. Image: A Sydney auction (AAP)

Published 18 April 2016 at 1:41pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Alcock tells Louie Tolentino this will decrease property houses which will make them more affordable at will improve the market.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January