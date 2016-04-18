Land Tax V. Stamp Duty

Dr Alcock tells Louie Tolentino this will decrease property houses which will make them more affordable at will improve the market.
Published 18 April 2016 at 1:41pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A senior researcher at University of Sydney Business School, Dr Jamie Alcock, has proposed to replace stamp duty on property transactions with a broad-based land tax. Image: A Sydney auction (AAP)
Published 18 April 2016 at 1:41pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share