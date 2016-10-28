Landmark case launched on poker machines

Image: Legal action launched on poker machines (SBS)
Published 28 October 2016 at 2:41pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 5:33pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Lawyers in Melbourne have launched a landmark case against Crown Casino and the makers of electronic poker machines, claiming the machines mislead gamblers. They claim the machines in particular, the Dolphin Treasure machine deceive users about their real prospects of winning.
