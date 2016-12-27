SBS Filipino

Language limits mostly behind informal voting rate

Voters in Alice Springs

Voters in Alice Springs Source: AEC

Published 27 December 2016 at 11:41am, updated 27 December 2016 at 12:08pm
By Marija Jovanovic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two federal politicians say curbing high numbers of informal votes in electorates with large ethnic populations could have changed the outcome of this year's July election. Image: Voters in Alice Springs (AEC)

A lack of English proficiency is still one of the main drivers behind accidental invalid votes, which are not included in the overall count.

