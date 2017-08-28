Law firm calls for class-action participants against bank

The law firm Maurice Blackburn has announced it is encouraging 800,000 shareholders to register in the class action.
Published 28 August 2017 at 10:31am, updated 28 August 2017 at 10:58am
By Anita Clark
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Commonwealth Bank could face the country's largest-ever shareholder class action over a drastic share-price drop following allegations it breached money-laundering laws. Image: Andrew Watson, with Maurice Blackburn (AAP)
