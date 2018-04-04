SBS Filipino

Law Reform offers 35 recommendations on Indigenous prison rates

R Banson

Ruth Barson from the Human Rights Law Centre

Published 4 April 2018 at 3:32pm, updated 4 April 2018 at 3:35pm
By Douglas Smith
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A new report by the Australian Law Reform Commission says Australia has reached "crisis point" when it comes to the rate of Indigenous people being sent to jail. The report, recently tabled in parliament finds Indigenous men are almost 15 times more likely to be imprisoned than non-Indigenous men. It says Indigenous women are 21 times more likely to be incarcerated than non-Indigenous women.

