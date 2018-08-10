Lawyers file appeal against retired Australian Professor's deportation case

Gill Boehringer was detained upon arrival last 7 August and was told “You have been blacklisted, so you are denied entry, and must return to your place of origin on the next flight”. He was denied entry for allegedly participating in APEC protests which is said to be a violation of an order prohibiting foreign visitors from participating in rallies in the Philippines.
Gill Boehringer of Australia, in 18 May 2007 as an election observer to Philippines for the May 14 mid-term Election. Source: LUIS LIWANAG/AFP/Getty Images
Published 10 August 2018 at 2:22pm, updated 10 August 2018 at 2:47pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Lawyers for retired Australian Law Professor Gill Boehringer have appealed against the deportation order issued to their client.
