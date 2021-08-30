'LDR No more': Fiancé visa holders on starting a new life together in Australia

Highlights
- The new individual inward exemption for PMV holders (Subclass 300) has brought relief to those whose marriage plans have been disrupted for so long by the pandemic
- Cristine Daging and Australian fiancé, Andrew Martlew waited for 20 months to get a travel exemption
- Young couple Liezel Mendoza and John Bernedo sent 18 applications for the travel exemption before it was granted
As per the new rule, a PMV holder can apply for an inward exemption in the following circumstances:
- where the Subclass 300 visa has been granted, and
- the Subclass 300 visa application was lodged at least 12 months before submitting a travel exemption request