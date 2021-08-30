SBS Filipino

'LDR No more': Fiancé visa holders on starting a new life together in Australia

Prospective Marriage visa holders (Subclass 300) now eligible for inward exemption

Prospective Marriage visa holders (Subclass 300) now eligible for inward 12 months after visa application submission Source: Getty Images

Published 30 August 2021 at 1:22pm, updated 20 February 2022 at 5:37pm
Presented by TJ Corea
After almost two years of being apart and applying more than a dozen times for inward travel exemption, eligible Prospective Marriage Visa holders can now come to Australia and start a new phase of life.

Highlights
  • The new individual inward exemption for PMV holders (Subclass 300) has brought relief to those whose marriage plans have been disrupted for so long by the pandemic
  • Cristine Daging and Australian fiancé, Andrew Martlew waited for 20 months to get a travel exemption
  • Young couple Liezel Mendoza and John Bernedo sent 18 applications for the travel exemption before it was granted
 

 

As per the new rule, a PMV holder can apply for an inward exemption in the following circumstances:

  • where the Subclass 300 visa has been granted, and
  • the Subclass 300 visa application was lodged at least 12 months before submitting a travel exemption request
