As Mr Abbott's streak of media appearances and speeches enters a second week, Malcolm Turnbull has declared he intends to be prime minister for many years to come.
Leadership critiques continue within Liberals, Greens
Published 5 July 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 5 July 2017 at 2:21pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Former prime minister Tony Abbott has warned the Liberal Party needs to take action to stop its members quitting the party. Image: Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott at the Liberal Party Democratic Reform event in Sydney (AAP)
