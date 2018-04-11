SBS Filipino

Leadership issue continues to dominate federal politics

Brisbane, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaking to media in Tanah Merah Source: AAP

Published 11 April 2018 at 4:43pm, updated 11 April 2018 at 4:47pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has rejected calls from his own Coalition to consider resigning if the Government's standing in the polls fails to improve by Christmas. Questions over Mr Turnbull's leadership have mounted after his Government's 30th consecutive Newspoll loss to Labor.

