Key Points
- According to UN Women, women still face barriers to education, particularly in developing countries, which limits their ability to gain the skills and knowledge necessary for economic empowerment. They often face gender discrimination in the workplace, including unequal pay, limited career opportunities, and sexual harassment.
- For Len Puzon, it is important that women work together to build networks of support and seek out mentorship and development opportunities to overcome some of the challenges they face in the community.
- Len's efforts have had a significant impact in the Filipino-Australian community, and her work continues to inspire others to become champions of equality.
Leading with Heart: A Woman's Journey to Building Stronger Communities
SBS Filipino
25/03/202312:27