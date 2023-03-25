Leading with Heart: A Woman's Journey to Building Stronger Communities

Len Puzon Filipino Community Leader

Maria Elena Puzon Conducto or Len Puzon is a highly successful businesswoman who has made a name for herself in the property industry. She is active in the community leading the Filipino Sports Arts and Recreational Club (FILSPARC). Also a proud Rotarian of the Norwest Sunrise Rotary Club.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In today's fast-paced world, people are constantly juggling multiple responsibilities and tasks. However, there are individuals who go above and beyond to give back, promote equality and inspire people in the community even with their busy schedules like Len Puzon.

Key Points
  • According to UN Women, women still face barriers to education, particularly in developing countries, which limits their ability to gain the skills and knowledge necessary for economic empowerment. They often face gender discrimination in the workplace, including unequal pay, limited career opportunities, and sexual harassment.
  • For Len Puzon, it is important that women work together to build networks of support and seek out mentorship and development opportunities to overcome some of the challenges they face in the community.
  • Len's efforts have had a significant impact in the Filipino-Australian community, and her work continues to inspire others to become champions of equality.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
LDU len puzon image

Leading with Heart: A Woman's Journey to Building Stronger Communities

SBS Filipino

25/03/202312:27
Share

Latest podcast episodes

love language

"It's a way to self-awareness and deeper connections": The importance of knowing your partner's Love Language

Lorelie and Lee Ladiges

Discovering your best self: The key to finding your soul mate

love language

Pakiramdaman: Paano kung hindi maintindihan ng iyong partner ang gusto mong paraan ng pag-suyo?

Pedro and Elizabeth Marasigan

The art of staying together: How to keep your marriage strong for decades