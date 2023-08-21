Learn Filipino: #1 Asking someone 'How are you?'

Key Points 'Kumusta' (How are you, in English) is a simple Filipino word that can lead to a longer catch-up between family members, friends or acquaintances.

The answer you get from asking 'Kumusta' will depend on the relationship of those in the conversation and what context they're talking about.

Variations of 'kumusta' include 'kamusta' and 'musta'.

This lesson suits beginner learners.





This lesson suits beginner learners.



12:37 Play 'Pangangamusta' (the act of asking how the other person is) carries a lot of context for Filipinos in terms of how much you want to know about the person, and what you want to know about them.



Learning notes

Language objective

Learn to ask someone how they are





Different phrases to use to ask someone how they are:



Kumusta ka na? (How are you?)

Kumain ka na? (Have you eaten?)

Anong ginagawa mo? (What are you up to?)

Different phrases to use to indicate that you are fine:



Mabuti ako. (I'm good.)

Ayos lang. (I'm just fine.)

Hindi masyadong masama. (I'm not too bad.)

Transcript:





Asking a family, friend or someone you know how they are, especially when you have not seen them for a while, or you just met them for the first time, is a good start for a conversation.





Isa sa mga mahalagang unang matutunan na salitang Filipino ay kung paano kumustahin ang isang kapamilya, kaibigan o kakilala.





In our first-ever podcast on Learn Filipino, we’ll learn about the Filipino words ‘Kumusta’ or how are you, and ‘mabuti’ or I’m good. as a starting point for a conversation.





Sa unang podcast episode ng Learn Filipino , ating matututunan ang mga salitang ‘Kumusta’ at ‘mabuti’, bilang pagsisimula ng isang usapan.





Come and let’s ‘Learn Filipino’. Tara, tayo nang matuto ng Filipino.





I. Dialogue





Let’s first listen to a short conversation between Claudette and Maridel, two friends who met again after a few weeks of not seeing each other.





Pakinggan muna natin ang usapan at kumustahan nina Claudette at Maridel, dalawang magkaibigan na ngayon lang muli nagkita makalipas ng ilang linggo.





Claudette:



Maridel, Kumusta ka na?





Maridel:



Mabuti naman, Claudette. Ikaw, kumusta?





Claudette:



Ayos lang ako.





Maridel:



Buti naman.





II. Explanation of vocabulary words and colloquial expressions from the previous scenario





During the conversation, Claudette asked Maridel, how she is. Let’s hear it again.





Sa pag-uusap, tinanong ni Claudette si Maridel. Pakinggan natin ito.





Claudette:



Maridel, Kumusta ka na?





The word "kumusta" comes from the Spanish word "Como esta", which in English, means "How are you?".





Ang salitang “kumusta” ay nagmula sa salitang Espanyol na “Como esta” na ang ibig sabihin sa wikang Ingles ay “How are you?”.





Kumusta is used to ask someone you know or just meet how they are. It can also mean how’s your day been?





“Mabuti” or in our short conversation “Mabuti naman” is often used in response to the question 'kumusta?'.





Ang 'mabuti' ang madalas na isagot kapag ikaw ay tinanong ng kumusta? 'Mabuti naman' means, ‘I’m good’.





‘Mabuti naman’ conveys that the person is good or in a good condition.





“Mabuti naman" ay nagpapahiwatig ng maayos o mahusay na kalagayan ng tao.





Let’s hear Maridel’s response to Claudette.





Maridel: " Mabuti naman. Ikaw, kumusta?"





When Maridel answered ‘Mabuti naman’ she meant that she’s doing good. And asked Claudette how she is, with “Ikaw, kumusta”. Wherein Claudette replied: "Ayos lang ako."





Ang “ayos lang” ay isang paraan din para sabihin na maayos ang kalagayan ng isang tao.





‘Ayos lang ako’ meant I’m just fine, which is the same as saying a person is in good condition.





You can also say ‘ayos lang’ if you are not you’re not feeling great, but not so bad, you’re just okay.





Maridel ended the short conversation with, "Buti naman".





Sa sagot ni Maridel na ‘Buti naman’, gusto niyang sabihin na masaya itong marinig na ayos lang si Claudette.





‘Buti naman’ in English means “that’s good”. ‘Buti naman’ indicates that you like, approve or are happy about.





III. Cultural reasoning: Expert Anna Manuel





To further help us understand the meaning behind the words that we’re learning today, we have invited Anna Manuel, a storyteller at Heads & Tales in Victoria and a former teacher in the Philippines.





"I'm Anna Manuel and I'm a children's writer and storyteller and story coach. What that means is I write stories and I bring those stories to schools, libraries and community



centres."



Children's writer and storyteller and story coach Anna Manuel. Credit: SBS Filipino Annalyn: Anna, can we start by expounding on to the word ‘kumusta’? Anna, when do we use the word kumusta? Kailan natin ginagamit ang kumusta?





Tutulungan tayo ni Anna na lalo pang alamin ang kwento sa likod ng mga salitang kumusta.





Anna: "When you say kumusta ka, mabuti."





Annalyn: What does 'kumusta' mean in Filipino culture? I know it's saying how are you, but there is a deeper meaning to this, isn't it?





Anna: Kumusta is something, it asks for a longer response, it could be of different meaning. It could be an icebreaker. It could also be 'How are you REALLY?', 'How are things going with you?', like what's been happening with you lately.





"With just that one single word, depending on the relationship of those using it, those in the conversation, it could mean from a very simple 'hi, hello', to 'How are you doing', 'How are you REALLY doing?'."





And as Filipinos, we like to tell stories, we're good storytellers, so I think it's asking for the other person to tell their story."





Annalyn: More than just what they are feeling at that moment.





Anna: Yeah, definitely.





Annalyn: "The answer you want to get from kumusta, depends how you say it as well.





Anna: "Yes, if someone says to me, oh kumusta, Anna. Mabilis . It's fast. My tendency is to say, 'I'm alright. Mabuti .' So, it's quick, it's just like the start of a conversation.





But if someone tells me, kumusta ka [slowly], I reciprocate, the response is reciprocal in a way, like 'actually, not doing well, or actually, things have been better the past couple of weeks, again the stories come.





I guess when we talk, we're [Filipino] not transactional. It's not as transactional as, let's say in English."





Annalyn: "We use kumusta usually when you just met someone for the first time. For most Filipinos, kumusta meant more than just asking someone how they are.





Para sa maraming Pilipino, mas malamin pa ang kahulugan ng ‘kumusta’ kaysa pagtatanong kung ano ang kalagayan ng isang tao.





The cultural reasoning behind the word, 'kumusta' is not just asking someone how you are. You wanted to know more what's happening with that person's life at that moment, or in that time that you've not seen each other."





Anna: "Yes, because any interaction carries how close these people are, what sort of relationship they have, time-wise, how long they've seen each other last, and the context where they're talking.





'Pangangamusta' carries a lot of context for us Filipinos, in the sense like, how much I want to know about this person, what do I want to know about this person, because you can also be specific. It's really up to the person asking the question to frame where they want to bring the conversation towards."





Annalyn: "Just like what Anna said, asking ‘kumusta’ or someone how they are, especially for family, friends and people you’ve known for some time, is one way of letting the other person know you care or are interested in what’s happening to them and their life.



Asking someone ‘kumusta’ or how they are, especially for family, friends and people you’ve known for some time, is one way of letting the other person know you care or are interested in what’s happening to them and their life. Credit: Filipino class/Kristina Calisin-Porter Ang kumusta ay isang paraan para iparamdam na nag-aalala ka o interesado ka sa nangyayari sa iyong kakilala.





There are variations of saying ‘kumusta’, or the informal way to say it is ‘kamusta’ or shortened to ‘musta’. These are usually used for people who are close to you or you have known for a while that they understood these versions of 'kumusta'.





From simply asking someone ‘kumusta’ can lead to a longer conversation or catch-up. Madalas nauuwi sa mas mahabang kwentuhan ang pagtatanong ng kumusta.





Thank you, Salamat, Anna for joining us today."





IV. Recap





Now, it’s time to look back at what we just heard. Can you help me say the words? Balikan natin ang mga salitang narinig natin.



Kumusta

Again, you say ‘kumusta’ to ask someone how they are.





There are some other ways you can ask a friend how they are. Narito ang ibang paraan paanong kumustahin ang iyong kaibigan o kakilala:



Kumain ka na? or have you eaten?

Ayos ka lang? in English, are you okay?

Anong ginagawa mo? Meaning what are you up to?

Now, let’s say the word, 'mabuti'. Ulitin natin ang 'mabuti' .





You say ‘mabuti’ if you are in a great or good condition.



Mabuti

Use ‘Mabuti’ to let others know you are in a good condition.





Gamitin ang ‘Mabuti’ para iparating na maayos ang iyong kalagayan.





But if you not feeling well, you can say, “hindi mabuti”, meaning ‘not good’ or you’re feeling a bit down.



Ayos lang

If you’re feeling so-so or you’re just fine, you can say, ‘ayos lang’.





Salamat or thank you in English, for our first-ever Learning Filipino podcast.





Until the next one. Hanggang sa muli.



