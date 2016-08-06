Learnings from the evening with ambassadors

SBS Filipino

Published 6 August 2016 at 2:16pm, updated 6 August 2016 at 9:26pm
By Annalyn Violata
After listening to the Philippine Ambassador to Australia and her husband as they shed some light about the Philippines and its relations with Australia and what it takes to work in the diplomacy services, we asked two of the student-attendees to give what they think of the evening with ambassadors forum. Image: Miguel Galsim (SBS Filipino / A. Violata)

ANU International Relations Society treasurer Miguel Galsim focuses on the complexity of the diplomats work and range of issues answered in the forum.

 

While, Filipino-American Aaron Xavier Quirante Wilson thought the Philippine Ambassador Minda Calaguain-Cruz and her husband, former diplomat Luis T. Cruz have offered insights about the Philippines apart from the academic learning.

 
Philippine Ambassador to Australia Minda Calaguian-Cruz and her husband, former diplomat Luis T. Cruz
Philippine Ambassador to Australia Minda Calaguian-Cruz and her husband, former diplomat Luis T. Cruz answer questions from the student audience Source: SBS Filipino / A. Violata


 



Philippine Ambassador Minda Calaguian-Cruz talks about how the diplomatic relations of Philippines and Australia started, how far has it gone and where is it heading.

 

