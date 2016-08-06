Learnings from the evening with ambassadors

ANU International Relations Society treasurer Miguel Galsim focuses on the complexity of the diplomats work and range of issues answered in the forum.











While, Filipino-American Aaron Xavier Quirante Wilson thought the Philippine Ambassador Minda Calaguain-Cruz and her husband, former diplomat Luis T. Cruz have offered insights about the Philippines apart from the academic learning.





Philippine Ambassador to Australia Minda Calaguian-Cruz and her husband, former diplomat Luis T. Cruz answer questions from the student audience Source: SBS Filipino / A. Violata

















Philippine Ambassador Minda Calaguian-Cruz talks about how the diplomatic relations of Philippines and Australia started, how far has it gone and where is it heading.









