SBS Filipino

Leave No Woman Behind

SBS Filipino

March 8 is International Women's Day

March 8 is International Women's Day Source: SBS Filipino / EMA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 March 2018 at 5:03pm, updated 7 March 2018 at 5:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As a community, how do we prevent violence against women and their children? We ask the experts, when is it a good time to talk about the many forms of abuse with our children? When is it a good time to teach them about the value of self respect? How do we deal with emotional abuse? Who can we ask for help?

Published 7 March 2018 at 5:03pm, updated 7 March 2018 at 5:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We talk to  Norminda Forteza  from the Australian-Filipino Community Services  and Dina Delfino, councilor and support worker while White Ribbon Movement's Gerry Ocampo tells us why men should be actively involved in ensuring that 'no woman is left behind'

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul