Leave No Woman Behind

We talk to Norminda Forteza from the Australian-Filipino Community Services and Dina Delfino, councilor and support worker while White Ribbon Movement's Gerry Ocampo tells us why men should be actively involved in ensuring that 'no woman is left behind'
March 8 is International Women's Day Source: SBS Filipino / EMA
Published 7 March 2018 at 5:03pm, updated 7 March 2018 at 5:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As a community, how do we prevent violence against women and their children? We ask the experts, when is it a good time to talk about the many forms of abuse with our children? When is it a good time to teach them about the value of self respect? How do we deal with emotional abuse? Who can we ask for help?
Published 7 March 2018 at 5:03pm, updated 7 March 2018 at 5:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share