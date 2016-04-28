Legal action against Clive Palmer looming

Administrators had made the recommendation earlier amid crippling debt for the company, hoping to recover some of the $ 200 million owed.
Published 28 April 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Legal action against M-P and businessman Clive Palmer is looming after his company Queensland Nickel entered liquidation. Image: Clive Mensink, nephew of Clive Palmer (AAP) Administrators had made the recommendation earlier amid crippling debt for the company, hoping to recover some of the 200 million dollars owed. ... reports.
Published 28 April 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share