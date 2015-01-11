Lessons from Rizal Live On

(L-R) Knights of Rizal East Australia Area Commander Cesar Bartolome, Dr. Floro Quibuyen, KOR Deputy Chapter Commander Danny Peralta
Published 11 January 2015 at 2:44pm, updated 21 May 2016 at 11:08pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hailed as Philippines' national hero, the works and life of Dr. Jose Rizal continue to inspire Filipinos to do better and even influence the teaching of the country's history. The Order of the Knights of Rizal (KOR)- Sydney Chapter aims to impart to the Filipino-Australian community Rizal's life, and its value to today's society. Listen to KOR area commander Cesar Bartolome, Professor Dr. Floro Quibuyen and deputy chapter commander Danny Peralta as they talk about the Rizal seminar-workshop.
Published 11 January 2015 at 2:44pm, updated 21 May 2016 at 11:08pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share