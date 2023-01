Available in other languages

Filipino-Australian Anna Manuel and her husband have decided to remain in Bangkok where they relocated in late 2019.





From outdoor classroom setting she was forced to move to online teaching

She had to plan for shorter lessons to limit the children's screen time

As a storyteller she had to think of creative and engaging ways to interact with the students

'I was forced, in a good way to think differently' says Anna Manuel 'I learned a lot of new skills like lighting and creating props'