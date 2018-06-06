SBS Filipino

Lessons learned while rebuilding Marawi

The May 23 siege that troops crushed in October, killed more than 1,100 mostly militants,

Weeds grow on the ruins of Marawi city in southern Philippines exactly a year after Filipino Muslim militants laid siege at the city Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo, File

Published 6 June 2018 at 5:10pm, updated 6 June 2018 at 5:16pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
There are many lessons to be learned from rebuilding Marawi, ARMM's Zia Alonto Adiong tells us more

