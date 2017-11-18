Let's enjoy the 2017 Philippine Festival!

2017 Philippine Festival at Argyle Square, Lygon street Source: The 2017 Philippne Food and Culture Festival Facebook page
Published 18 November 2017 at 1:25pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
It's the end of the week, are you looking for an event to go to? Bring your friends and family to the 2017 Philippine Food and Culture Festival. Taste delicious Filipino cuisine, enjoy games and unwind with the music of Filipino artists.
