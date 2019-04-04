SBS Filipino

LGBTIQ+ groups call for Brunei ban

Rights groups want Royal Brunei Airlines banned from Australia after the country introduced the death penalty for homosexual acts

A Royal Brunei Airlines' Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 4 April 2019 at 4:23pm, updated 4 April 2019 at 4:25pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Calls are growing for a ban on Royal Brunei Airlines flying to Australia because of controversial new laws the Asian nation has introduced that can see people whipped or stoned to death for sodomy, blasphemy and adultery.

The airline flies to and from Melbourne and activist groups are particularly concerned about the dangers posed to people of diverse gender and sexuality if they travel to Brunei.

