LGBTIQ Rights in Australia

Same-sex marriage Source: Getty Images/Braden Summers

Published 27 February 2020 at 11:43am, updated 27 February 2020 at 11:47am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Australia is one of the world’s most tolerant countries according to a 2013 Pew Research poll which found that nearly eight in ten Australians thought homosexuality should be accepted by society. However, LGBTI activists continue to advocate for wider rights despite the legalisation of same-sex marriage in December 2017.

