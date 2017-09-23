SBS Filipino

Licensing changes for young drivers

Published 23 September 2017
By Kulasegaram Sanchayan
Source: SBS
Important licensing changes are on the way for young drivers in NSW. Changes will come into effect on 20 November 2017. Image: license plates (YMCA Canberra)

SBS Tamils Kulasegaram Sanchayan interviewed Bernard Carlon, Public Affairs Advisor - Road Safety, Transport for NSW about the changes.

 





