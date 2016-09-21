Image: Elmer Enriquez (L) and Jose Asada Chua II (right) at Mission to Seafarers, Melbourne (Sacha Payne, SBS)
Published 21 September 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 22 September 2016 at 1:07pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Jose Asada Chua II has lived most of his life at sea, 20 years ago he started a a junior member of the crew and at present he serves a Chief Engineer for container ship, Irene's Remedy. Elmer wanted to see the world for free, that was the main reason why he decided to work as a seaman. Irene's Remedy made a brief stop at Melbourne where we had a chance to catch up with the two and talked about life at sea.
