Life expressions of Miguel Castro on paper cuts

Miguel Castro at SBS Studios in Sydney

Miguel Castro at SBS Studios in Sydney Source: SBS Filipino

Published 8 May 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 9 May 2016 at 4:15pm
By Annalyn Violata
An expression of life, actor, singer and visual artist Miguel Castro will be holding an exhibition of artworks made from paper cuts. Image: Miguel Castro at SBS Studios in Sydney (SBS Filipino)

Moreover, his cool voice will be heard as he will be singing some Kundiman songs in few nights this May.

 

Miguel Castro shares what is keeping him busy and his future plans.

Link here for Miguel Castro's song titled 'Nanay'.



